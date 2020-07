HOW TO REGISTER:

When you click on RSVP (link here) on the flyer below, you will receive a confirmation email from “Weezevent”, please check in your spam/junk folder. In this email you will find the link to watch the film. With this link you have from this Thursday to Sunday to watch the documentary film On The Map.

On Sunday morning you will receive another link with the details to be able to join online to the Q&A session WITH Tal Brody!!!