Transatlantiniai dialogai II: Holokausto mokymas iššūkių laikotarpiu

The State Department’s Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues cordially invites you to a webinar on the challenges European and American educators face in teaching about the Holocaust to a new generation of learners. Holocaust educators will compare educational landscapes, discuss best practices and areas for cooperation, and speak to the challenges presented by rising anti-Semitism worldwide as well as the greater reliance on virtual schooling in a (post)-COVID world.
This Zoom webinar will be in English. Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions in writing during the webinar or in advance by email to: SEHI-EVENTS@state.gov. This invitation may be shared with trusted colleagues and friends.
Featuring:
▪ Cherrie Daniels, Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, U.S. Department of State and Head of the U.S. Delegation to IHRA
▪ Professor Yehuda Bauer, Honorary Chairman of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), Professor Emeritus of History and Holocaust Studies at the Avraham Harman Institute of Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Academic Advisor to Yad Vashem
▪ An international panel of American and European educators and teachers
▪ Jennifer Ciardelli, Director, Initiative on the Holocaust and Professional Leadership, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Member of the U.S. IHRA Delegation and U.S. Representative on the IHRA Education Working Group
▪ Dr. Edna Friedberg, Senior Program Curator and Host of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Facebook Live Series, will moderate the webinar.
Resources for the webinar include “Holocaust Teaching Guidelines” from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (https://bit.ly/2MCpG8l) and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Recommendations for “Recognizing and Countering Holocaust Distortion” (https://bit.ly/3bOngfn) as well as for “Teaching and Learning About the Holocaust” (https://bit.ly/37XMS8m).