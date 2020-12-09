Pasaulio žydų kongreso sveikinimas

Dear Friends,

I would like to wish all the Jewish communities of the World Jewish Congress family a Happy Hanukkah. My hope is that we can all find happiness and comfort in this year’s Festival of Light, and that it will help us banish the darkness of this difficult period. We will get through this together, as one people, because we are strongest when we stand together—at the WJC we believe all Jews are responsible for one another.

May the light of the Hanukkah candles signify a time of joy for you and your loved ones.

Sincerely,

Ronald S. Lauder

President

World Jewish Congress