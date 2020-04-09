Sveikina Katharina von Schnurbein, Europos Komisijos kovos su antisemitizmu ir žydų gyvenimo puoselėjimo koordinatorė

Dear friends,

On behalf of the European Commission, we wish you all a happy Passover.

The message of hope going out from it could not be more relevant in these challenging times and are inspiration to us all.

Please find below a video message by Katharina von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

Chag Pesah sameah! שמח פסח חג

Office of the EC Coordinator on combating Antisemitism and fostering Jewish life

European Commission

Directorate-General for Justice