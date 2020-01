Sausio 6 d. pirmadienį Amerikos žydų komitetas – AJC paskelbė Žydų pasididžiavimo diena – #JewishandProud Day. DALYVAUKIME!

On Monday, January 6, join Jews around the world in wearing a kippah, a Magen David necklace, a t-shirt with Hebrew writing on it, or anything that’s identifiably Jewish. Post it on your social media, download and take a picture with the #JewishandProud sign, and tell us what being Jewish means to you. Of course, people of all faiths are also invited to participate by posting their messages of support on social media, adding the #JewishandProud Ally frame to their Facebook profile picture, or sharing their message at AJC.org/JewishandProud. Let’s make the world a better place by wearing our Judaism – and our support for all Jews – as a badge of honor. Sincerely, Daniel Elbaum

AJC Chief Advocacy Officer