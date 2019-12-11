Paideia – Europos institutas kviečia mokytis vienerių metų žydų studijų programoje

Paideia the European Institute for Jewish Studies in Sweden as Recruitment Officer.

Our aim is to restore and preserve Jewish Culture in Europe by educating future activists, academics and leaders offering them full immersion in Jewish text, participation in different events and study trip to Israel (Yad Vashem and NLI).

Each year we chose 25 students from across Europe and grant them with fully paid scholarship.

You will find more information about who we are and what we do here: http://www.paideia-eu.org/programs/one-year-program/

I was hoping you may know people interested in this opportunity, if so I’d be more than happy to get in touch with them and provide with more information.