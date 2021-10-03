Survivor’s photo wrongly used as pic of the Nazi suspect she testified against

A picture being widely used in media outlets as purportedly showing Irmgard Furchner, a former Nazi concentration camp secretary on trial in Germany, is actually that of a 99-year-old survivor of the camp whose testimony is part of the case against Furchner.

Yehudit (Dita) Sperling is one of several survivors of the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland who have provided testimony in the case against Furchner, who face charges of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

But in a cruel twist, numerous news outlets around the world have been using a picture of Sperling erroneously captioned as being Furchner. On Friday, the UK’s widely read Daily Mail used the picture of Sperling with the headline: “Pictured: 96-year-old Nazi ‘secretary of evil’ caught on the run.”

Relatives of Sperling said they were trying to contact media outlets that used the picture incorrectly to get the error corrected. (The Times of Israel had also embedded a tweet showing the incorrect picture. The erroneous tweet was removed, and a correction appended, when Dita Sperling’s relatives brought the error to our attention.)

Sperling, originally from Kovno, now Kaunas in Lithuania, was deported to Stutthof with her mother on July 19, 1944, after her first husband Yehuda Zupovich, a Jewish policeman in the Kovno ghetto, was executed for collaborating with partisans.

Sperling, who now lives in Tel Aviv, was later awarded the Life Savior’s Cross by Lithuania for saving the life of a Jewish child during the Holocaust, at a ceremony held at the Lithuanian Embassy in Israel in 2013.

Sperling’s lawyer Onur Özata, who also represents another Stutthof survivor, told the German paper Bild that giving evidence against Furchner, now 96, was an important historical mission.